GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,287 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 8.1 %

SIG stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

