Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 494,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $451,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

