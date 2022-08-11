Hanesbrands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,410 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the typical volume of 2,552 put options.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 226,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,893. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

