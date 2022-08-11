Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

HARP stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

