Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

HARP stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

