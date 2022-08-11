Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.

HSC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 418,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

