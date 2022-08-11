Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 650,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harsco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Articles

