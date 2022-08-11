Head-To-Head Survey: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insulet and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 9 0 2.75 LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $292.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

This table compares Insulet and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.94% 13.29% 3.26% LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -30.05% 1.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.10 billion 16.56 $16.80 million $0.50 524.98 LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Risk & Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats LMF Acquisition Opportunities on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

