Head to Head Survey: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chewy 0 8 9 0 2.53

Chewy has a consensus target price of $50.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Kidpik.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.76 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Chewy $8.89 billion 2.31 -$73.82 million ($0.23) -212.39

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A Chewy -1.02% -175.48% -4.43%

Summary

Kidpik beats Chewy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

