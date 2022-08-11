HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDELY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 39,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,430. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

HeidelbergCement Announces Dividend

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.