Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.55 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 117,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,962. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

