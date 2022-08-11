Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 117,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,958. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

