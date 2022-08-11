Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 117,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,958. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

