Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 236.0% in July

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Performance
HLLPF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,012. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
About Hello Pal International
