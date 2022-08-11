Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 236.0% in July

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

HLLPF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,012. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

