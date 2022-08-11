Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.39 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.75 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

