Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 900 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

