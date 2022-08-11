Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNG. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

