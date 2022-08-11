Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNG. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000.
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.