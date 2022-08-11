Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.6 %

Hexcel stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

