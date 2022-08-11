Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.00. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 176,811 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

