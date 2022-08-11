Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia Sells 7,044 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $286.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,573. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.56. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $289.63.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.