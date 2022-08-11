Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.73. 33,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

