Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,001. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

