Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 39,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,432. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

