HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $403.50 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.89.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.