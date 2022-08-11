Humankind Investments LLC Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jabil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.