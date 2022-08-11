Humanscape Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $166.34 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

