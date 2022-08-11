Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 18.1% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.11. 1,400,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,784,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 14.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of C$692.92 million and a P/E ratio of -16.84.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
