Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 18.1% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.11. 1,400,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,784,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 14.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of C$692.92 million and a P/E ratio of -16.84.

Insider Activity

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.