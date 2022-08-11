Hydro (HYDRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,229.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $344,410.81 and approximately $5,229.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,903.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003842 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037353 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00127363 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00069504 BTC.
About Hydro
HYDRO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
