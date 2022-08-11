HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading 0.5% Higher

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.11). 98,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 239,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.11).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.48.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
