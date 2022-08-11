IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $31,851,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,539 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.40 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $670.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

