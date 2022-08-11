IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 67,279 shares trading hands.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.