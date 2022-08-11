Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) PT Lowered to $9.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Information Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $289.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Information Services Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Information Services Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
