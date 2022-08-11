Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) PT Lowered to $9.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $289.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Information Services Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Information Services Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

