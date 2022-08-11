Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.