Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 48,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,998,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,016,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,776,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,302 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,806,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

