Inpixon (INPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon Price Performance

Inpixon stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inpixon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.