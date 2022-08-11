Inpixon (INPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.
Inpixon Price Performance
Inpixon stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.
Inpixon Company Profile
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
