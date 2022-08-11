Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.15. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,037,229 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

About Inpixon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

See Also

