Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.15. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,037,229 shares trading hands.
Inpixon Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.
About Inpixon
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
