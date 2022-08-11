Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 260,511,578.75 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 58.21 per share, with a total value of 260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,836,383,262.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 59.67 per share, with a total value of 32,103,653.40.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 58.04 per share, with a total value of 66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 56.94 per share, for a total transaction of 3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 59.27 per share, for a total transaction of 105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 57.94 per share, for a total transaction of 473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 59.01 per share, for a total transaction of 285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 59.08 per share, for a total transaction of 126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 55.49 per share, for a total transaction of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 55.27 per share, for a total transaction of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 57.34 per share, with a total value of 10,631,925.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.8 %

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at 295.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 285.47.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

