Insider Buying: Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Director Purchases 12,400 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) Director David Saul Levin acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at $821,324.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Emerald Price Performance

EEX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,014. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

About Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 511,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerald by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 16.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Articles

