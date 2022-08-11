Insider Buying: Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Director Purchases 12,400 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) Director David Saul Levin acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at $821,324.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EEX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,014. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
