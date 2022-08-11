Insider Buying: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,000 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 171,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

