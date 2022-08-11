Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) CFO Sells $219,292.80 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCC stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

