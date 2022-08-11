Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $1,593,387.20 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $224.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.14. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,099,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

