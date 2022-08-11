Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

