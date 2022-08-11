Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 28,637 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 28,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $76,174.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,207,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PRTK stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.