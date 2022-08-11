Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 28,637 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 28,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $76,174.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,207,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PRTK stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 800,607 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

