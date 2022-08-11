Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $30,537.54 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

RMNI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rimini Street

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

