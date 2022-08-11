Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $30,537.54 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rimini Street Stock Performance
RMNI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
