Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $4,506,000.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.