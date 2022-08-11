Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,566,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after buying an additional 212,244 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

INSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.