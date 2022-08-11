Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $225,118.92 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $225,118.92 and $885.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,544,683 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.