InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

