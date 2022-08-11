InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.
InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
