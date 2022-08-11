International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.50 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.