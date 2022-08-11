International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPCFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 5,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPCFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

