Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.68.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.50 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

